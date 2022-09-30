Football World Is Praying For Tua Tagovailoa Tonight

Earlier: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was just stretchered off the field in Cincinnati after a terrifying hit.

Tagovailoa got slammed to the turf on his left shoulder and head. Immediately, his fingers showed a "fencing" response indicative of a head injury.

Eventually, the 2020 first-round pick was taken off the field immobilized on a backboard and stretcher. We're waiting to hear an update on his condition, but the play did not look good.

In the meantime, the entire football world has come together to pray and offer well-wishes for Tua.

Tua was briefly knocked out last Sunday's game when he appeared unsteady on his feet after taking a bit hit. However, the Dolphins said he aggravated a back injury and did not suffer any head trauma.

Tonight's situation seemed a lot worse in real time. Hopefully we have something positive to report on Tua soon.

Update: Tua has already been declared out by the Dolphins with head and neck injuries.