Football World Reacts To Dolphins Quarterback Situation

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins jogs out of the tunnel onto the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

If the Dolphins are going to clinch a playoff berth this weekend, they'll have to overcome a few obstacles at quarterback.

For starters, Tua Tagovailoa is not ready to return from his concussion. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, meanwhile is dealing with a dislocated finger on his throwing hand.

The Dolphins could turn to rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, but that's not an ideal situation for a must-win game.

In an effort to bolster their quarterback room Wednesday, the Dolphins signed Mike Glennon to the practice squad.

It's safe to say Dolphins fans are underwhelmed by the team's current options at quarterback.

"Holy mother or all GODS if Glennon has to take the field it’s End Game for Miami," a Dolphins fan tweeted.

"I just wanted to make the playoffs, why god why," another Miami fan wrote.

"Seeing Mike Glennon start a playoff game would be hysterical," one fan said.

The Dolphins need a win paired with a Patriots loss to the Bills on Sunday in order to make the playoffs.

The Dolphins will face the Jets at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.