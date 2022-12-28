Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Tua Tagovailoa Update

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins sits on the turf during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Packers. This is the second time this season that he's been in concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa's status for Sunday's game against the Patriots is currently in doubt, especially since this has been a reoccurring problem.

Although the Dolphins haven't yet made a decision on Tagovailoa's availability for the final two games of the season, NFL fans have already made their minds up.

It seems like the football world wants Tagovailoa to sit out until next season.

"He needs to sit out the rest of the season. Tua’s career and well being is on the line now," one fan said.

"They did him so dirty not attending to him sooner," another fan wrote.

"Dolphins should put him on IR to protect this man," a third fan tweeted. "One concussion should force you to miss at least 2 games and once you get a second one, that should put you out for the rest of the season."

Concussions are a serious matter, and the last thing anyone wants is for Tagovailoa's career to be shortened by them.

The Dolphins should provide an update on Tagovailoa later this week.