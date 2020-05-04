Former Dolphins RB Posts Heartfelt Message About Don Shula

It’s a sad day for the Miami Dolphins following the passing of legendary head coach Don Shula.

Tributes are going to be pouring in for the NFL’s all-time leader in wins. But Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake may have the best heartfelt message put out so far.

Taking to Twitter, Drake delivered a rest in peace message for Shula with his quote, “One thing I never want to be accused of is not working,” which is written above the doors to the facilities. Drake then wrote that while he never met Shula personally, the message meant a lot to him and inspired him to better.

“Even though I never personally met Coach Shula that quote was on the wall above the doors before you walked out of the facility in Miami,” Drake wrote. “Through the best and worse days it reminded me to never settle for less than my best. Thanks coach.”

Even though I never personally met Coach Shula that quote was on the wall above the doors before you walked out of the facility in Miami. Through the best and worse days it reminded me to never settle for less than my best. Thanks coach — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) May 4, 2020

Shula was the head coach in Miami from 1970 to 1995, during which he led the Dolphins to five Super Bowl appearances and back-to-back titles in 1972 and 1973.

The 1972 Dolphins are the only team of the Super Bowl era to go undefeated in the regular season and win the Super Bowl.

His 328 regular season wins and 347 overall wins are the most in NFL history. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1997 and won countless other accolades for his career.

Don Shula was one of a kind, and his legacy is felt even by those who didn’t know him personally.