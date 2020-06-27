Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross donated $13 million to the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality this week. It’s been labeled a generous donation by most people, but Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills isn’t on board with this move.

Stills has been vocal about his dislike for Ross’ RISE foundation in the past. Prior to the 2019 season, the Oklahoma product called out Ross for his political view, saying “You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump.”

On the surface this latest act from Ross seems to be his commitment to putting an end to systemic racism. That isn’t how Stills sees this donation, as he took a shot at the Dolphins owner on Friday night.

“Donation to his non profit = Tax write off,” Stills wrote on Twitter.

Even though Ross has committed $30 million to RISE since 2015, Stills isn’t sure his heart is in the right place. To be fair, RISE has actually done its part to help thousands of athletes, coaches and staff members voice their thoughts on social injustice.

The odds of Ross responding to Stills are quite slim at the moment. Besides, he no longer plays for the Dolphins.

Ross has said the right things over the past few weeks, especially when it comes to RISE’s initiative. However, it doesn’t sound like his relationship with Stills will be repaired anytime soon.