The NFL’s trade deadline (Nov. 2) is right around the corner and rumors are flying all over the place, as a result.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated unveiled a list of intriguing trade-deadline nuggets on Friday morning. One of those nuggets centers around former first-round pick and Miami Dolphins wide receiver, DeVante Parker.

According to Breer, the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions are the two teams interested in acquiring a pass catcher like Parker before the deadline’s up.

“Pass catchers are always at a premium, and there are a few names out there along those lines. Dolphins WR DeVante Parker, Giants WR Darius Slayton and TE Evan Engram, and Cardinals WR Andy Isabella have been discussed,” Breer writes via SI.com. “The Saints and Lions are among the teams I’ve heard are looking for help at receiver.”

10.29 GamePlan!! Why the @HoustonTexans might just hang on to @deshaunwatson—and the reasons why it'd be the right move. Plus, a TON of trade deadline names. Also … 🏈 5⃣⭐️ games.

🏈 4⃣ to follow.

🏈 2⃣ for the 💵.

🏈 1⃣ BIG ❓ (NFL-wide cap update).https://t.co/ftIFEDccm8 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 29, 2021

The Miami Dolphins took DeVante Parker with the 14th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. The former Louisville star has been in Miami ever since where he’s put up pretty solid numbers most seasons.

Parker is just two years removed from his 72-catch, 1,202-yard and nine-touchdown season performance back in 2019. His numbers have dipped this year, though (17 catches for 242 yards and one touchdown).

The Dolphins are expected to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline. A player like Parker should generate solid interest from several teams around the league in need of help at the wide-receiver position.

The NFL’s trade deadline commences next Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET.