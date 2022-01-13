Former NFL GM Claims He Misspoke About Brian Flores

Earlier this week, former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi shared some very interesting comments about former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

In a conversation on his The GM Shuffle podcast with Adnan Virk, Lombardi suggested Flores was “confrontational” with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In fact, Lombardi said Flores told Tua that he should have selected Mac Jones – or so Lombardi’s comments came across.

“The conversation was, if I knew you were going to be this bad, I would’ve taken Mac Jones,” Lombardi said on the podcast. However, now, Lombardi is saying he “misspoke” on the show.

Only after the comments went viral on social media did Lombardi offer a clarification. “I misspoke on the pod–and those were my words for Flores, not his,” he said.

I misspoke on the pod–and those were my words for Flores, not his. https://t.co/DgQ2JuHwpD — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 13, 2022

Lombardi clearly likes Flores, as he defended the coach after he was fired by the Dolphins.

“I thought it was ridiculous. I think he’s a good coach,” he added. “But the word on the street is that [Flores] doesn’t like to play nice in the sandbox. He’s not very political and there was some conflict between him and [Chris] Grier — which I think is just natural. I’ve been told that he was very confrontational to Tua… . He knows Tua’s not good enough.”

Regardless of whether or not Tua is good enough, Lombardi might want to be more careful moving forward.