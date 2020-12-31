Former NFL GM Has Very Blunt Comment On Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t been terrible in his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins, but he also hasn’t been impressive.

Last weekend, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores chose to bench Tagovailoa to give his team a chance to win against the Las Vegas Raiders. That move paid off since the team won the game, but it raised plenty of questions about Tagovailoa’s future in the Sunshine State.

Tagovailoa still has time to prove why he was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, there are already skeptics wondering if he possesses any elite traits.

Former NFL general manager Mike Lombardi seems to be one of those skeptics. He had a harsh assessment of Tagovailoa during his latest episode of ‘The GM Shuffle’ podcast.

“Tell me what he does elitely with the football,” Lombardi said, via Fox News. “He doesn’t have an elite arm. He doesn’t have elite quickness. He doesn’t have elite size… They said it on the broadcast, he has ‘it.’ Like, what the f–k is ‘it?’ I want to know what ‘it’ is… like, What is ‘it?!’ I wanna know what the f–k ‘it’ is.”

The pressure will be on Tagovailoa this weekend since a playoff berth is at stake for the Dolphins.

While most teams give their young quarterbacks a couple of years to get their feet wet in the NFL, the Dolphins have to make a quick decision since they will own a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft.

If Miami is unsure about Tagovailoa’s future, perhaps the front office will take a chance on Ohio State’s Justin Fields or BYU’s Zach Wilson.

We’ll find out this offseason how the Dolphins truly feel about Tagovailoa.