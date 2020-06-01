Former Patriots Defender Makes Prediction For Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

We’re all aware of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history. But that didn’t stop the Miami Dolphins from drafting the former Alabama quarterback with the fifth overall pick.

Tagovailoa suffered a gnarly season-ending injury at Alabama late in the 2019 season. All signs indicate he should be able to suit up for Miami ahead of the 2020 season. But one NFL analyst thinks Tagovailoa won’t start right away for the Dolphins this year.

In fact, former Patriots defender and now NFL analyst Rob Ninkovich predicts Miami will end up sitting Tagovailoa for the entirety of the 2020 season. After all, there’s no reason for the Dolphins to rush the former Alabama quarterback to play. Ryan Fitzpatrick is fully capable of leading the offense for another season.

Rushing Tagovailoa back into action could also hurt his confidence. Ninkovich thinks Miami head coach Brian Flores will remain patient with Tagovailoa this upcoming season.

“I was with Brian Flores for eight years,” Ninkovich said on ESPN’s Get Up!, via 247Sports. “I would not start him right now, immediately. I was with B-Flo for eight years. He’s a very smart coach, a very smart man. He’s not going to try and push him into a position too quickly. If you are forced into a spot where potentially his hip isn’t 100 percent, you want him to be 100 percent healthy. The game of football is very mental. Confidence goes a long way. If you’re pushed out there too soon and you lose a little bit of that vital confidence, it can affect you.”

Ninkovich has a point. Tagovailoa is already being coined the face of the franchise in Miami.

There’s no reason to rush the fifth-overall pick into action if he’s not ready.

But for now, all signs indicate Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins’ starting quarterback at some point in 2020.