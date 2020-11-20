Former Super Bowl MVP, SEC All-American Has Passed Away

Miami Dolphins and University of Georgia legend Jake Scott has passed away, the Dolphins confirmed Thursday night.

Scott had reportedly been hospitalized in Atlanta after hitting his head last week. He died today at the age of 75.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Jake Scott,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends. He will always have a place in our hearts and memories.”

After earning All-America honors at Georgia in 1968, Scott began his professional career in the CFL with the BC Lions. The Dolphins drafted him in the seventh round in 1970 and he spent the next six seasons in Miami.

With the Dolphins, Scott made five-straight Pro Bowls, helped the franchise win back-to-back Super Bowls and won MVP of Super Bowl VII. He also made first-team All-Pro twice and second-team All-Pro on three occasions.

Scott finished his NFL tenure with the Washington Redskins from 1976-78. He finished his career with 49 interceptions.

Scott was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011 after being selected to the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll in 2010.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Scott’s family, friends and former teammates.