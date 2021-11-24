Former Texans RB Phillip Lindsay Has Been Claimed Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Houston Texans waived veteran running back Phillip Lindsay. Roughly 24 hours later, Lindsay found a new home.

Lindsay’s agent, Mike McCartney, just announced that his client has been claimed by the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins have been in need of help at running back for the majority of this season, so adding Lindsay to the roster at this stage of the year is a savvy move.

As of now, Myles Gaskin is the No. 1 running back on Miami’s depth chart. It’s possible that Lindsay will receive some carries during the final stretch of the regular season.

Lindsay didn’t receive a lot of playing time with the Texans. In fact, he averaged just five carries per game during his time in Houston.

Although he hasn’t put up great numbers this season, Lindsay has proven in the past that he can handle a large workload. As a rookie on the Denver Broncos, he had 1,037 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 192 carries. He followed that season up with 1,011 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.

Only time will tell how the Dolphins plan to use Lindsay. That being said, the Colorado product has to be pleased that he’s receiving a fresh start this season.