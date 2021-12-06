The Spun

Giants Defensive Player Takes Big Shot At Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the field.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 26: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins participates in warmups prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 26, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The New York Giants suffered a frustrating 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins yesterday as their offense struggled to get anything going. But one Giants player decided to take a shot at Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa while explaining his team’s struggles.

Speaking to the media after yesterday’s game, Giants cornerback Logan Ryan offered to fill in as an emergency quarterback for the team if the need arises. Ryan played quarterback in high school.

But Ryan decided to stir the pot by calling out Tua Tagovailoa. He said that he’s “a lot like Tua” since he can “throw two-yard passes to the left.”

“I’m a lot like Tua, I can throw two-yard passes to the left,” Ryan joked.

NFL fans quickly called Ryan out for being salty:

“I really hope he’s not taking a shot at Tua after an L,” one Giants fan replied.

“DBs lose to Tua and get so salty I don’t think I’ve ever seen this before lmaoo,” another fan wrote.

“Nah this is wack. He toasted y’all. Humble yourself,” wrote a third.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 73-percent of his passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Giants. But he only averaged six yards per attempt and eight yards per completion.

He’s no Aaron Rodgers, but Tua is clearly efficient – and the Dolphins have won five games in a row because of him.

