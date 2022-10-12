'Highly Unlikely' Tua Tagovailoa Plays vs. Vikings

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to recover from the concussion he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

However, it's still "highly unlikely" he returns to play this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reported this morning that Tua will throw during practice today as his next step in concussion protocol, but it sounds like it will be one more week at least until he's back in a Dolphins uniform on game day.

Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tua in Week 4 and started for Miami in Week 5. However, he was knocked out of that game after one play when a spotter requested Bridgewater be checked for a concussion following a hit by New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Bridgewater didn't appear to exhibit any major concussion symptoms and passed all of his tests, per the Dolphins. His status for this weekend remains up in the air.

Miami will take on the Vikings at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.