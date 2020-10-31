How Dolphins’ Locker Room Responded To Tua Tagovailoa Decision

Brian Flores made a stunning decision to replace starter Ryan Fitzpatrick with Tua Tagovailoa heading into this weekend’s game. We’ll find out if it was the right decision in less than 24 hours.

Flores’ decision has been heavily scrutinized this week. A quarterback change at this point in the season, with the Dolphins surely in the playoff hunt, is questionable. But it was bound to happen eventually.

Tagovailoa wasn’t drafted fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft to ride the bench. He’ll take over as the face of the franchise this weekend in his first NFL start.

Similar decisions around the NFL have caused massive turmoil within locker rooms. Luckily, that hasn’t been the case for the Dolphins following Flores’ quarterback change, per NFL insider Steve Wyche.

It’s hard to believe any Dolphins players would’ve been opposed to Brian Flores’ decision. Tua Tagovailoa is already loved by his teammates. Ryan Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, still may be upset by the decision, as expected.

Fitpatrick hasn’t received the respect he’s deserved throughout his NFL career. Once again, he’s served only as a placeholder for a team looking to move on to a younger quarterback.

Tagovailoa will make the first start of his NFL career this Sunday when the Miami Dolphins play the Los Angeles Rams out of the NFC West. He’ll have the opportunity to try and keep his team in the playoff and AFC East hunt.