How Dolphins Players Are Reacting To The Quarterback Decision

On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins made the surprising decision to hand the keys over to rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The No. 5 overall pick from the 2020 NFL draft made his NFL debut over the weekend. Although he only threw two passes, the coaching staff has clearly seen enough from the young quarterback.

The move took the NFL world by surprise. Miami was on a two-game winning streak with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. According to Dolphins insider Adam Beasley, even some Dolphins players surprised by the move.

“Sense from inside the Dolphins’ locker room: Veterans are surprised by the timing, but excited about the move,” Beasley reported. “Tua is already popular among teammates. Coaches did play this one quite close to the vest, however.”

Thee move is surprising given how Fitzpatrick has played so far this season.

In the first six weeks of the season, he completed 70.1-percent of his throws for 1,535 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also has two rushing touchdowns.

Tagovailoa made his NFL debut on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets. He completed both of his passes, although he racked up just nine total yards through the air.

Miami has the week off before a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. Tagovailoa’s first star will come against arguably the best defensive player in the league – Aaron Donald.