How The Texans Reportedly Feel About QB Tua Tagovailoa

If the Texans are going to trade one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Deshaun Watson, they’ll need to find a worthy replacement. Well, it appears we can cross one option off the board.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are not very high on Tua Tagovailoa. They don’t believe the former first-round pick would be a quality replacement for Watson.

“Miami has a quarterback with upside in Tua Tagovailoa, but that could be a deal-breaker for the Texans,” Wilson said. “Tagovailoa isn’t regarded as a quarterback the Texans will view as an adequate replacement for Watson, according to multiple league sources.”

Tagovailoa was expected to be in Miami’s trade package for Watson, alongside a plethora of draft picks. That most likely won’t appeal to Houston, though, especially if this report is true.

Although his rookie season wasn’t considered great, Tagovailoa did throw for 1,814 yards and 11 touchdowns. It was concerning, however, that he would get replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick in late-game situations.

The entire NFL understands just how lethal Watson can be as a runner and thrower. At this point, Tagovailoa hasn’t shown he can be that dynamic.

Landing an elite quarterback like Watson would do wonders for Miami’s offense. On the other hand, Houston shouldn’t ship out the face of its franchise unless it finds another signal-caller with Watson’s upside.