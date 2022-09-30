How Tua Tagovailoa Is Reportedly Feeling This Morning

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins is sacked by defensive tackle Josh Tupou #68 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down on Thursday night. He had to be taken off the field in a stretcher and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

It was announced shortly after the game that Tagovailoa suffered a concussion. He flew back home with the rest of the team.

Moments ago, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided an update on Tagovailoa's status.

"Tua Tagovailoa is now at his home in South Florida, was in 'good spirits' upon landing with the team, per source," Fowler reported on Friday morning. "MRI to come, possibly second opinion. Initial tests showed no structural damage."

This is an encouraging update, make no mistake about it. However, that doesn't mean Tagovailoa is out of the clear just yet.

The NFL Players Association has already issued a statement on this troubling matter.

"Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing," the NFLPA said in a statement.

What makes this issue so disturbing is that Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury last Sunday. The Dolphins said it was a back injury, albeit the rest of the NFL world thought it was a concussion.

We're wishing Tagovailoa a full recovery from this head injury.