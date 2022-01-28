Ian Rapoport Names The 3 Finalists For Dolphins Job

The Miami Dolphins haven’t had a single head coach last more than four years since the late-great Don Shula retired in 1995. As they seek their ninth head coach in the last 25 years, a few finalists are emerging.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that there are three known finalists for the job. He identified Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as the finalists.

Of the three, Daboll is the only one with previous ties to the organization. He served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2011 under Tony Sparano.

Moore is one of the NFL’s young coaching stars. He’s coming off a year where he turned the Dallas Cowboys into the NFL’s best offense, putting up historically good numbers as they won the NFC East title.

McDaniel is a candidate who not many have interviewed this coaching cycle. But he has over a decade of NFL coaching experience and hails from the Shanahan coaching tree, which has produced a number of quality head coaches.

The Miami Dolphins most recently fired head coach Brian Flores after three years and a 24-25 record. It was a highly controversial move at the time given they had narrowly missed the playoffs in back-to-back years.

But if the Dolphins can bring in a highly touted coach, fans may be willing to forgive the team from the get go.

Of course, nothing makes a fanbase forget past mistakes easier than making the playoffs. And the Dolphins’ next head coach would be in a decent position to do so.

Who do you believe will be the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins?