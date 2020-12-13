Injury Update For Dolphins Wide Receiver DeVante Parker

The Miami Dolphins might be without top wide receiver DeVante Parker for the rest of this afternoon’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Parker injured his leg in the first half Sunday, exiting the game against the defending Super Bowl champs. The official update says the veteran wideout is questionable to return.

Before leaving the field, Parker had been targeted twice but did not catch a pass. Miami jumped out to a 10-0 lead after a brutal start by Patrick Mahomes, but the Chiefs have since woken up.

Kansas City leads 14-10 at intermission, thanks to a Mahomes-to-Travis Kelce touchdown pass and a 32-yard touchdown run by Tyreek Hill.

Dolphins’ WR DeVante Parker is questionable to return with a leg injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2020

Parker entered today with 56 receptions, 677 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll see if he’ll be able to get back out there in the second half.