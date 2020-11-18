Injury Update For Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

It’s been pretty smooth sailing for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins since he took over as the starter in Week 8. Miami is riding a five-game winning streak, and Tua has been solid without having to air it out.

But it looks like Tua may have just hit his first bump in the road since making his NFL debut. According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Tua is currently dealing with a foot injury. However, it did not stop him from being a full participant in practice today.

Injuries have been the story of Tua’s football career, unfortunately. He dealt with a number of injuries during his three years at Alabama, all of which hindered him from truly standing out as one of college football’s all-time greats.

In 2019, Tua a Heisman Trophy candidate at Alabama as he completed 71.4-percent of his passes for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns with three picks in only nine games. But a serious hip injury ended his Heisman dreams, his season and almost his playing career.

But Tua worked hard to make a full recovery and when the doctors cleared him to play, the Dolphins jumped at the chance to draft him No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tua made his debut late in a win over the New York Jets, and was named the starter a few days later. Since then, completed 63.6-percent of his passes for 519 yards and five touchdowns with no picks.

While he may not be a proper candidate for Rookie of the Year due to his late start, he’s on the track for success.

So long as he can stay healthy.