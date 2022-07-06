Jason Taylor Excited For Miami Opportunity: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Jason Taylor looks on prior to Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Jason Taylor spent much of his Pro Football Hall of Fame career playing in Miami. Now, he's continuing his coaching career in South Florida.

Taylor was hired this offseason as a defensive analyst on Mario Cristobal's staff at the University of Miami. He had spent the last five years coaching at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, first as a defensive line coach and then as the defensive coordinator.

“I’m hoping to give these kids everything I have, everything I can knowledge-wise, mentorship, life advice, discipline if that’s what’s needed. Whatever it is, give them whatever they need and provide them with all the resources to be successful and achieve their goals,” Taylor told MiamiHurricanes.com. “I’m a servant leader. I’m just here to help serve. And obviously, I want to win. Anything I’m associated with, I want to win."

Taylor doesn't have any connection to the U other than playing for the Dolphins for 13 years. He played his college ball at Toledo and is from Pennsylvania.

However, fans are hoping his credentials will come in handy as Cristobal tries to restore a winning tradition in Coral Gables.

Interestingly, while he's coaching at Miami, Taylor has two sons playing Power 5 football. One is at LSU and the other is at Arizona.

His primary allegiance is to the Hurricanes, though.

"I know I’ve got a son at Arizona and a son at LSU, but I damn sure hope the University of Miami wins a championship," Taylor said.