Jim Caldwell Expected To Get ‘Strong Consideration’ For NFL Opening

Former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell may soon get a second chance.

The Miami Dolphins shocked the NFL world on Monday morning when they fired Brian Flores.

The move only makes sense if the Dolphins already have another coach in mind. Some speculate it could be Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. But Caldwell could actually end up being the pick.

Caldwell is reportedly “under strong consideration” for the now vacant Miami job.

“Look out for Jim Caldwell being under strong consideration in Miami,” reports Michael Lombardi.

Jim Caldwell is already familiar with the Miami Dolphins. He was an assistant coach and quarterbacks coach on Flores’ staff back in 2019. He wound up taking a leave of absence just a few months later for health-related reasons.

Caldwell could probably make this a smooth transition for the Dolphins, given his familiarity with the organization.

Other names to watch in the Dolphins’ coaching search include Jim Harbaugh and Doug Pederson. Miami clearly wants someone with prior head coaching experience instead of a coordinator looking for his first head coaching gig.

The Dolphins are more than ready to compete for the AFC East. The right coaching hire could be all Miami needs to take the jump.