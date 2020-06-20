Former Miami Dolphins Running Back Has Passed Away

Former Miami Dolphins running back Jim Kiick died on Saturday. He was 73 years old.

Kiick played nine years in the NFL in addition to one year with the World Football League. The 5-foot-11, 214-pound back spent his first seven years in the league with the Dolphins before joining Denver and then Washington in the latter portion of his career.

Kiick was an integral piece of the Dolphins’ famous 1972 squad, which still stands as the only undefeated team in NFL history. Kiick was one of the talented back comprising Miami’s dominant rushing attack. He ran alongside fullback Larry Csonka. The two backs were nicknamed “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” back during their playing days. The duo and 1,000 yard rusher Mercury Morris made for an historic backfield.

Kiick ran for 3,759 yards and 29 touchdowns over his nine-year career. He was also a threat in the passing attack, coming up with 233 receptions for 2,302 yards and four touchdowns.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Jim Kiick. pic.twitter.com/ufih9qRDMt — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 20, 2020

The former Miami back played in three Super Bowls and won two of them with the Dolphins in 1972 and 1973. His other Super Bowl appearance came in 1971, albeit ending in a Dolphins’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Jim Kiick stayed with Miami through the 1974 season before signing in the World Football League. The decision shocked the sports world. Kiick opted to return to the NFL after one year in the World Football League. He played for two more seasons in the NFL.

