Joel Klatt Thinks QB Tua Tagovailoa Has 1 Main Flaw

On Thursday afternoon, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt made an appearance on “the Herd With Colin Cowherd.”

During the show, Klatt broke down the quarterbacks selected in the 2020 NFL draft. The college football analyst said he’s not high on any of the quarterbacks – even No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.

When the conversation eventually shifted to Tua Tagovailoa, Klatt named a big flaw in the quarterback’s game. He suggested Tua thinks he’s a more mobile quarterback than he actually is.

“I love Tua as a player and I think he’s a brilliant player, but his biggest flaw is that he thinks he’s more elusive than he is,” Klatt said. “He actually thinks he’s Russell Wilson when he’s not. He does get hit, and he does get wrapped up from behind which causes the ankle injuries, which he’s had two surgeries on and caused the hip fracture. That’s concerning to me.”

Here are his full comments from the show.

The Miami Dolphins used the No. 5 overall pick on the former Alabama star. Clearly they think he’s good enough potentially become the team’s franchise quarterback.

If it wasn’t for a series of injuries during his collegiate career, he may have challenged Burrow for the No. 1 pick. After suffering a dislocated hip during the 2019 season, Tagoaviloa missed the final few games.

All reports suggest he’ll be 100-percent healthy when he steps back onto the field in 2020.