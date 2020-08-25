The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Josh Rosen Had Blunt Reaction To Dolphins Drafting Tua

Josh Rosen smiles on the field during a preseason game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: Josh Rosen #3 of the Miami Dolphins during an NFL preseason game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Ryan Fitzpatrick is the Dolphins’ starter – for now. That means Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa will battle it out for the backup gig.

There’s no doubt Tagovailoa will become the starter at some point. There’s a reason Miami selected the former Alabama quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick. Tagovailoa’s injury history can’t deny the fact he’s a generational talent.

But the Dolphins aren’t going to rush him into action just yet. As with most NFL teams that draft a rookie quarterback, Miami’s expected to be patient with Tagovailoa. Rather than start him right away, Fitzpatrick is expected to be the starting quarterback for the first few weeks.

Meanwhile, Tagovailoa will battle it out with Rosen for the backup gig. Rosen’s career hasn’t exactly panned out the way he thought it would. But he’s remaining positive, despite the fact he’ll likely start the year as the third-string quarterback.

Unfortunately for Rosen, it’s highly unlikely he gets playing time this season, unless both Fitzpatrick and Tagovailoa suffer injuries. But that isn’t stopping the UCLA alum from trying to improve and develop his personal play.

Rosen has spent two years in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals selected Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In one season with the Cardinals, Rosen threw for 2,278 yards and 10 touchdowns compared to 14 interceptions. He went 3-10 as a starter.

Just two years later, the UCLA alum will now spend the 2020 season likely serving as the Dolphins’ third-string quarterback.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.