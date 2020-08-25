Josh Rosen Had Blunt Reaction To Dolphins Drafting Tua

Ryan Fitzpatrick is the Dolphins’ starter – for now. That means Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa will battle it out for the backup gig.

There’s no doubt Tagovailoa will become the starter at some point. There’s a reason Miami selected the former Alabama quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick. Tagovailoa’s injury history can’t deny the fact he’s a generational talent.

But the Dolphins aren’t going to rush him into action just yet. As with most NFL teams that draft a rookie quarterback, Miami’s expected to be patient with Tagovailoa. Rather than start him right away, Fitzpatrick is expected to be the starting quarterback for the first few weeks.

Meanwhile, Tagovailoa will battle it out with Rosen for the backup gig. Rosen’s career hasn’t exactly panned out the way he thought it would. But he’s remaining positive, despite the fact he’ll likely start the year as the third-string quarterback.

Josh Rosen said his reaction to the Dolphins drafting Tua Tagovailoa was “it is what it is.” He has known Tua since high school but his focus is on his own development. He’s been happy with his play/comfort in camp & “hopes to get the nod at some point.” Very positive Josh today. pic.twitter.com/lXGRkvj6HU — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 25, 2020

Unfortunately for Rosen, it’s highly unlikely he gets playing time this season, unless both Fitzpatrick and Tagovailoa suffer injuries. But that isn’t stopping the UCLA alum from trying to improve and develop his personal play.

Rosen has spent two years in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals selected Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In one season with the Cardinals, Rosen threw for 2,278 yards and 10 touchdowns compared to 14 interceptions. He went 3-10 as a starter.

Just two years later, the UCLA alum will now spend the 2020 season likely serving as the Dolphins’ third-string quarterback.