Miami Dolphins QB Is Reportedly On The Trade Block

Tua Tagovailoa is healthy and Ryan Fitzpatrick is the designated starter for the Miami Dolphins in 2020. That means the Dolphins are going to start trimming the fat from the QBs room.

To that end, the Dolphins are reportedly fielding trade inquiries for one of the QBs on their roster. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, they’ve heard offers for former first-round pick and backup Josh Rosen.

The Dolphins acquired Rosen in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals during the 2019 NFL Draft. Arizona had just drafted Kyler Murray No. 1 overall on the first night, and they decided to cut their losses with Rosen the day after.

Rosen was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft following an impressive career at UCLA. But after an offseason of bold statements, he couldn’t back up his talk with his play on the field.

With Miami’s rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy, the Dolphins have fielded trade inquiries in recent days for former first-round pick Josh Rosen, per league sources. In an upcoming weekend of moves, Rosen could be on the move again. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2020

As a rookie in 2018, Josh Rosen went 3-10 as a starter, completing 55.2-percent of his passes for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. Arizona went on to have the worst record in the league and cleaned house that offseason.

Miami got Rosen for a second- and fifth-round draft pick and let him start as the backup to Fitzpatrick in 2019. After an 0-2 start, Rosen came in promptly went 0-3 as a starter.

He finished his second NFL season with 567 passing yards, one touchdown and five picks in six games.

Rosen’s had a rough time in the NFL so far. But it doesn’t look like 2020 will be much easier.