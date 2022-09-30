Justin Thomas Had Message For Tua Tagovailoa This Morning

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Justin Thomas of the United States mas in his match against Matt Wallace of England during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 28, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

The results from this Thursday's game between the Bengals and Dolphins were overshadowed by Tua Tagovailoa's injury, and understandably so.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Thursday night. His response to a hard fall was truly horrifying.

Several people around the league have sent well wishes to Tagovailoa over the past 12 hours. Fellow Alabama star Justin Thomas also sent words of encouragement to the starting quarterback of the Dolphins.

"Sick to my stomach thinking about @Tua this morning," Thomas tweeted on Friday morning. "I’m obviously no doctor, but I can’t help but think about the bigger picture. Not only for the injury, but his well being and the standard for looking after all players. for him and his family."

There are plenty of people who feel the same way about this situation.

Earlier this Friday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided an update on Tagovailoa's status.

Tagovailoa is apparently in "good spirits" this Friday. He's waiting for an MRI and second opinion on his concussion. The initial tests didn't show any structural damage.

We're all wishing Tagovailoa a full recovery.