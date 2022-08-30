Keyshawn Johnson Sounds Off On Dolphins: NFL World Reacts

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 23: ESPN personality Keyshawn Johnson looks on before the last regular season game played at Candlestick Park between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons on December 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins have shown a lot of potential in the preseason, but ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson isn't a big believer in Mike McDaniel's squad.

On Monday's episode of Keyshawn, JWill & Max, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver said he's not sold on Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.

Johnson then went a step further and said the Dolphins aren't even sold on their starting quarterback.

"I'm not sold on Tua, and I know the Miami Dolphins aren't sold on Tua even though they want us to believe that," Johnson said.

When asked why he believes the Dolphins aren't sold on Tagovailoa, Johnson responded, "They tried to get three different quarterbacks in three different years, so go figure."

Dolphins fans quickly responded to Johnson's take on Tagovailoa. They don't seem too bothered by his comments.

"Keep the same energy," one fan said.

"Woof, this is a different level of terrible analysis," another fan wrote. "Everything he said here was just flat out untrue."

Miami has surrounded Tagovailoa with a plethora of weapons, like Tyreek Hill, Mike Gesicki, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Jaylen Waddle. The front office has also given him an offensive-minded coaching staff.

The Dolphins will go as far as Tagovailoa takes them this season. As a result, there'll be a lot of pressure on the former Alabama star.