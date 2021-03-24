Kyle Van Noy Had Interesting Response To Brian Flores Question

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy has spent more than half of his NFL career with Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. They spent three years together in New England and one in Miami before Van Noy returned to the Patriots.

So in a recent interview, Van Noy was asked if he could explain the differences between Flores as a linebackers coach in New England and as a head coach in Miami. But Van Noy decided to hold his tongue for some reason.

“No comment,” Van Noy quickly said. He made it clear that he was not pleased with how Miami treated him in his one year with the team. And he’s looking forward to playing them twice a year in 2021.

“I know everything they do down there,” Van Noy said via NESN. “It’s going to be good.”

Question: What was the difference between Brian Flores the LBs coach and Brian Flores the head coach? Kyle Van Noy: “No comment.” pic.twitter.com/BVd6rWBMa4 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 24, 2021

Kyle Van Noy signed a four-year, $51 million contract with $30 million guaranteed before the 2020 season. But despite putting up strong numbers for the Dolphins in his 14 games, the team released him after one season.

Van Noy promptly returned to New England on a two-year, $13.2 million deal, re-joining the team he played for from 2016 to 2019.

During his time in New England, Van Noy won two Super Bowls. He was named to the team’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Will Kyle Van Noy show the Dolphins a little something extra when he faces his former team?