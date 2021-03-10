Dolphins Have Made An Official Decison On Kyle Van Noy

The Miami Dolphins officially released veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Wednesday afternoon, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Despite attempting to trade the 29-year-old for the last few days, nothing stuck, forcing the team to let him go.

The official news comes eights days after his release was first rumored. However, the Dolphins clarified that they would try to trade Van Noy and receive something in return, if possible. But, without an offer on the table, the seven-year veteran will hit the open market.

Van Noy, who is a two time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, also played for the Detroit Lions prior to his arrival in Miami. In 2020, his numbers regressed slightly, as he totaled 69 tackles (10 TFL), 6.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 13 starts and 14 appearances. Even so, Van Noy served as a team captain and a reliable veteran presence in the team’s young locker room.

“I am surprised and disappointed in their decision,” Van Noy said on March 2, following the earliest report of his release. “As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought here to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me.”

Van Noy’s official release is just the latest in a hectic offseason that’s seen numerous teams scramble to cut salary. The 29-year-old linebacker signed a four-year, $51 million deal with the Dolphins prior to the 2020 season and was due a hefty $12.5 million heading into 2021. By letting him go, Miami will save $9.75 million in cap space.

Van Noy will turn 30 later this month and set his sights on a fresh start next fall. Given his experience in the NFL and consistent production, he should be able to land back on his feet.