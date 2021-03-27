The Miami Dolphins orchestrated a good-for-both-sides trade with the San Francisco 49ers on Friday – a trade which was only made possible because of Laremy Tunsil.

The Dolphins sent their No. 3 overall pick to the Niners on Friday. Prior to the trade, Miami acquired the third-overall pick from the Houston Texans. How? In Sept. of 2019, the Dolphins sent Tunsil (and a few other assets) to Houston in a blockbuster trade which landed Miami the Texans’ 2020 and 2021 first-round picks.

The Dolphins used the No. 3 pick to trade back in this year’s draft to pick No. 12, acquired from the Niners. They then strung together a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, moving up to obtain the No. 6 pick. In short, the Dolphins somehow turned Tunsil into four first-round picks, two second-round picks and one third-round pick.

Even Tunsil can’t get upset as to how Miami acquired so many draft picks. He had an incredible reaction to the 49ers-Dolphins blockbuster trade on Friday.

Take a look.

Laremy Tunsil chimed in on Miami’s blockbuster trade 😂 (via @KingTunsil78) pic.twitter.com/dXKs2ittrl — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 27, 2021

The Dolphins’ decision to trade back in the 2021 NFL Draft means one thing: they’re probably moving forward with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback.

It’s still relatively undecided as to whether Tagovailoa is Miami’s longterm franchise quarterback. But it looks like he’ll get one more season to prove he’s the man.

With the No. 6 pick in the draft, the Dolphins should have their selection of the top offensive prospects available. They could look to add any of the top wide receiver prospects like Ja’Marr Chase or DeVonta Smith or even stud tight end Kyle Pitts. Any of the three could go a long way in helping Tagovailoa have a solid second year.