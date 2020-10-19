Laura Rutledge Reacts To Epic Tua Tagovailoa Postgame Photo

Tua Tagovailoa made his triumphant return to the football field last night in the waning moments of a win for the Miami Dolphins. As happy as the Dolphins fans were to see their first-round draft pick take the field for the first time, the people who followed him closely in college like Laura Rutledge were even happier.

Following the game, photos were released showing Tua walking around Hard Rock Stadium, taking in the sights and sounds. It was a pretty emotional scene given he was 11 months removed from a career-threatening hip injury with Alabama.

Few have followed Tua’s career at Alabama as closely as Rutledge. She followed his long recovery from that injury closer than almost anyone. So after seeing the photos, she took to Twitter with an impassioned reaction.

“Oh his worst days he always believed this was possible,” she wrote, tagging Tua in the tweet. And it looks like Tua was right.

On his worst days he always believed this was possible. @Tua https://t.co/2SQyGWfCuK — Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) October 19, 2020

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft took to the field on the final drive of a 24-0 win with just over two minutes to play. He didn’t throw the ball much, but did complete both of his passes for nine yards and extended the drive long enough to run out the clock.

Though Hard Rock Stadium wasn’t particularly full, the fans roared with applause as he made his way onto the field. Even starter Ryan Fitzpatrick couldn’t contain his excitement.

Tua has come a long way and put in a ton of hard work just to get to the NFL. Whether he has a successful career or not, overcoming the adversity he has is a major accomplishment.