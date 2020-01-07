Longtime NFL Executive Names 5 Best Fits For Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa will be the second-most sought after quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft. LSU’s Joe Burrow is still expected to be the top overall pick. But Tagovailoa may have an even higher ceiling than the 2019-20 Heisman winner.

Longtime NFL executive Gil Brandt offered his evaluation of Tagovailoa ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. He even compares the former Alabama QB to one of the NFL’s best passers.

“Tagovailoa has elite arm strength, which allows him to make all the NFL throws, and athleticism equivalent to that of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. … He has a great sense of anticipation when throwing the ball, and he makes good decisions to keep plays alive,” Brandt wrote on NFL.com.

Given Tagovailoa’s elite skillset, plenty of teams will try and make a move in the draft. But which teams are the best fit for the elite prospect?

Brandt chose the following five teams as the best fit for Tagovailoa:

Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Chargers Jacksonville Jaguars Carolina Panthers New England Patriots

Is Miami really the “best fit” for Tagovailoa? It really seems like the Dolphins lack overall talent to help the elite passer during his rookie season.

But Brandt likes what he sees in Miami. He feels the Dolphins are on an upward trajectory.

“Tagovailoa’s scrambling ability and arm strength should make [DeVante] Parker an especially appealing target, given that the former first-rounder finished with the fifth-most receiving yards (412) on deep passes (20-plus air yards) in the NFL in 2019 despite working with a quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick who ranked 17th in deep passing attempts (53). … Imagine what a reliable deep threat he could be for Tagovailoa,” Brandt writes, via NFL.com.

Tagovailoa’s worked with some of the best receivers in college football during his time with Alabama. There’s no doubt he’ll need some elite pass-catchers on his next team to have a successful rookie season.