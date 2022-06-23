Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday.

Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason.

"I need the players that’s the player rep for the @MiamiDolphins & the @nyjets to holla at me please," Sanders wrote on Twitter. "I need both of [you] fellas. #CoachPrime."

Player reps in the NFL are elected in the fall of every even-numbered year, so each team will be either voting in a new one in a few months or reelecting their current rep.

We're not sure why Deion wants to speak with the Jets and Dolphins reps, but neither team has a Jackson State player on its roster.

If you can help connect Deion with these men though, make sure to hit him up.