Look: Dolphins Player Reacts To The Brian Flores Firing

The NFL’s “Black Monday” came with one major surprise when the Miami Dolphins announced that they would be firing head coach Brian Flores after his third season with the franchise.

The decision came as quite a shock to many, including a current Dolphins player.

Miami cornerback Nik Needham took to Twitter to react to the news of Flores’ firing, shortly after the news broke on Monday morning. Like many others, he didn’t seem happy about the decision.

Take a look:

Im Sick Af 😭 — Nik Needham (@FOETYY) January 10, 2022

Needham, 25, owes much of his NFL career to Flores. As an undrafted rookie of out UTEP, the young defensive back fought his way to the Dolphins active roster and played in 45 games with 22 starts over the last three years.

Needham’s disappointment isn’t unfounded, considering Flores was well-known for developing a strong relationship with his players. He also managed the Dolphins expertly during his tenure, showing improvement in each year with a relatively average roster.

Flores led Miami to a 24-45 record over the last three seasons, including back-to-back records over. 500 in the last two years. The Dolphins went to the playoffs in 2020 and nearly did again in 2021, winning eight of their last nine games.

Miami’s leadership hasn’t made clear if they already have a candidate in mind to take over the vacant head coaching gig. The Dolphins will be hard-pressed to find a better person for the job than the one they just fired, so the organization will need to make a splash with their next hire.

Flores on the other hand should be able to bounce back quickly. Considered one of the brightest defensive minds in the game, the 40-year-old should’t take long to land on is feet and could even be considered for head coaching jobs this hiring cycle.