Look: Dolphins Reportedly Have Wild Game Plan On Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins addresses the media prior to training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins enter this afternoon's game against Buffalo as heavy underdogs.

Miami, the No. 7 seed in the AFC, is facing a Bills team that is the No. 2 seed and will be playing at home. To top it off ,the Dolphins are on their third-string quarterback, rookie Skylar Thompson.

As a result, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel and his staff will reportedly pull out all the stops in an effort to spring the upset.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the Dolphins' game plan is going to have some interesting wrinkles.

"I fully recognize the reasons why the Bills are favored to win today’s game — and so do the Dolphins, if we’re being honest," Darlington tweeted. "That’s why, based on my conversations, I can sum up Miami’s game plan in a simple way: Get ready for some crazy s--t. If nothing else, this could be fun."

The Dolphins and Bills just kicked off on CBS. Buffalo is favored by two touchdowns.

We'll see if any of Miami's tactics can catch them by surprise.