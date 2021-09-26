Sunday afternoon has been full of a few incredible moments in the NFL thus far.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown to tie the longest touchdown in NFL history. Just a few hours later, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made a 66-yard field goal to set a new NFL record.

Unfortunately, the Miami Dolphins may have just made history in terrible fashion. Sitting on their own one-yard line, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett fired a pass to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle – in their own endzone.

That’s right, the Dolphins decided to try and complete a pass that started in their own endzone. Of course, it turned into a disaster as Waddle was tackled immediately.

Check it out.

Why would you call this play at the 1 pic.twitter.com/3jjbH7G5ZA — Hookah Doncic (@MasterTes) September 26, 2021

After taking a commanding 14-0 lead over the Raiders, the Dolphins decided to run one of the dumbest plays in NFL history.

Waddle had no chance to make a move and get any sort of positive yardage. Thankfully for the Dolphins, the Raiders weren’t able to do much on the ensuing possession.

A field goal from Las Vegas cut Miami’s lead to 14-5, which is where things stand in the second quarter.