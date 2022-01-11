Look: Miami Dolphins Star Posts A Cryptic Message

The past two days for Miami Dolphins fans have been a whirlwind, containing just about every emotion possible.

After starting off the season with a 1-7 record, it looked like the Dolphins might just sneak into the playoffs. However, the team fell just short of its goal and head coach Brian Flores paid the price.

Despite a 19-14 record over the past two years, the Dolphins decided to fire Flores and start over. That might not be the last of the turnover for the Dolphins heading into the 2022 season.

Earlier this afternoon, star corner Xavien Howard posted a very cryptic message on social media. The photo showed Howard walking off the field with his pads off – seemingly waiving goodbye to the fans.

Check it out.

Fans aren’t sure if he’s saying goodbye for good or just goodbye until next season. Howard is under contract with the Dolphins for another three seasons, but there is a potential out in his deal heading into 2022.

He’s been mentioned as a possible trade candidate for several months, but it’s unclear if the Dolphins will be moving on.

There will be plenty of moving pieces for the Dolphins over the next few months. Will Howard be one of them?