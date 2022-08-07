Look: Mike McDaniel Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dan Marino

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media on February 10, 2022 at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was born right when Dan Marino was starting his Hall of Fame career.

But, as much as McDaniel said he respected and liked the Dolphins' superstar passer, he had a confession to make about Marino, which he revealed to reporters today.

McDaniel, born in Aurora, Colorado, grew up a diehard Denver Broncos fan who preferred John Elway to Dan the Man.

“My whole childhood I was saying Elway was better than Dan Marino," McDaniel admitted. "Now, magically I’ve reversed course."

If McDaniel can do what he was hired to do--win games and get the Dolphins back in the playoffs--Miami fans will undoubtedly forgive him for this transgression.

We're sure Marino will as well.