Look: NFL Fans Are Feeling Bad For Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to make a pass play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Following this Wednesday's practice session, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked about the team's "impermissible communications" with Tom Brady.

It was announced on Tuesday that Miami will lose multiple draft picks and receive a hefty fine for tampering with Brady in 2019 and 2021.

When asked about the Dolphins' conversations with Brady, Tagovailoa found a way to keep the focus on this year's team.

"I can’t speak on 2019. I was here 2020," Tagovailoa told reporters. "I’m still here. And I’m blessed to be here. As it goes for support I think the team is all in with me."

Even though Tagovailoa answered this question as well as one possibly could, NFL fans aren't happy that he was asked about the Dolphins' interest in Brady.

There'll be a lot of pressure on Tagovailoa this season because he's entering his third year in the NFL. The last thing he needs is to deal with rumors about Brady.

Ironically enough, the Miami Dolphins will hold joint practices with Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.

Fortunately, it sounds like Tagovailoa is ignoring all the negative noise.

Tagovailoa will try to silence his critics when the regular season begins in September.