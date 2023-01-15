Look: NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Announcement

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa's 2022 season was ended when he suffered his second concussion of the year in a Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Because of Tua's health history and concern over his brain, there have been plenty of people suggesting he could and should retire rather than risk further injury.

However, the former No. 5 overall pick apparently has no intention of doing that right now.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Tua is expected to return as the Dolphins' starter in 2023. There is even the possibility he could play later this postseason should Miami advance.

Some Dolphins fans seem to have been expecting this news, and are supportive of their young QB.

"This isn’t even news. He’s shown without a doubt he’s the cornerstone of our franchise. Now we just have to protect him," one tweeted.

"There wasn’t a doubt in my mind. We are the Miami Ohana. Get on board people. #FinsUp," added another.

"As he should be !!! Tua is our QB. #LFG #FinsUp," said a third.

"A looming issue is whether the Miami Dolphins pick up Tua Tagovailoa's 5th year option for 2024, which would be fully guaranteed upon exercise," added former sports agent Joel Corry regarding some of the financial ramifications.

"That’s fine, but Grier/McDaniel better have a better backup plan than Teddy Bridgewater and a 7th round rookie," another fan suggested. "History suggests our season will depend on that backup as much, if not more, than Tua."



That seventh-round rookie, Skylar Thompson, is set to start for the Dolphins this afternoon against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Game.

Bridgewater, the team's veteran backup, is questionable with a finger injury.

Prior to suffering his season-ending concussion, Tua threw for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.