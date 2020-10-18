With a win over the rival New York Jets secure, the Miami Dolphins decided the time was right to give Tua Tagovailoa his season-debut. And Ryan Fitzpatrick may have been more excited than any Dolphins fan.

There were a little over two minutes in the game when Dolphins head coach Brian Flores decided to let Tua onto the field. Though the signs that he was coming were pretty clear on the previous Jets drive when Tua put on his helmet for the first time.

When the Jets drive ended and Tua took to the field with the Dolphins, the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium roared in applause. CBS Sports cameras also caught Fitzpatrick on the sidelines, raising his arms to get the crowd going.

Fitzpatrick and Tua have become fast friends in Miami, supporting each other at every turn. Both of them know what the situation is and how it’s going to play out, regardless of how this season goes. Tua is the future, while Fitzpatrick is the mentor.

Fitzpatrick hypes up the crowd while Tua makes his NFL debut 🙏 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/7K6K2aUIcT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2020

That said, everyone is excited to see what Tua can do. His appearance today was his first time in a live game since his horrific hip injury against Mississippi State last year.

Tua did a good job milking the clock, winding the game down to zero while completing two passes for nine yards.

We may not see much of Tua this season, but it was nice for everyone to finally see the young man back on a field.