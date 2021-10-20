Look: Tua Tagovailoa Is Back On Dolphins’ Depth Chart

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL trade rumors took center stage.

Houston Texans insider John McClain reported the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins were getting closer to a trade for star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

While Watson would be the biggest name in a potential trade, it also brings another quarterback’s name into the mix. If the Dolphins trade for Watson, Tua Tagovailoa will be looking for a new home.

As it turns out, he might already be on the hunt. Not long after rumors of a potential Deshaun Watson trade broke, internet sleuths noticed that Tua Tagovailoa’s name no longer popped up on the Dolphins official depth chart.

A quick look at the depth chart shows Jacoby Brissett and Reid Sinnett as the only two quarterbacks on the depth chart.

Is this simply a mistake dating back to when Tua was on Injured Reserve and the list hasn’t been updated yet? That’s certainly appears to be the case.

After realizing Tua wasn’t listed on the depth chart, someone made the decision to add his name back in the mix. He’s now listed as the team’s starting quarterback – that can be seen here.

During rumors like this, everything will be scrutinized. Those running the Dolphins official website might want to make sure they have everything buttoned up moving forward.