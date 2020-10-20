Look: Tua Tagovailoa Reacts To Being Named The Starter

The era of Tua Tagovailoa is officially here for the Miami Dolphins. Earlier today, the team announced that he’ll be the starting quarterback moving forward.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been solid for the Dolphins through six games. He’s completed 70.1 percent of his pass attempts for 1,535 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

That being said, the Dolphins aren’t trying to catch lightning in a bottle with Fitzpatrick. Brian Flores and the rest of the Miami coaching staff are ready to see what Tagovailoa is made of at the pro level.

When the news broke that Tagovailoa would start in Week 8 for Miami, he didn’t have a long statement to release to the public about this achievement. Instead, he shared a message from Rick Ross on Instagram.

“I got word that Tua was named the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins,” Ross said. “Congratulations, little bro. You know what it is. 305, we’re turning up.”

Before he went down with a major hip injury, Tagovailoa was considered the top quarterback in the 2020 class. His injury paved the way for Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert to elevate their stock.

Burrow and Herbert have been sensational thus far for the Bengals and Chargers, respectively. Now the world will get to see why Tagovailoa was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Get ready, Miami. It’s officially ‘Tua Time’ for the Dolphins.