Look: Tua Tagovailoa Releases Statement Following Scary Injury

On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury. Moments ago, he released a statement on this matter.

"I want to thank everyone for all their prayers and support since the game last night," Tagovailoa said. "It was difficult to not able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I've receive from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out to me. I'm feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back on the field with my teammates."

It's great to hear that Tagovailoa is feeling much better.

Tagovailoa flew back with the rest of the team after a visit to the hospital. He's currently dealing with a concussion.

There's no timetable for Tagovailoa's return to the gridiron at this time.

"I'm not even thinking about timetables as a player," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said. "It's about Tua as a person. We're just worried about him getting healthy and getting all of the testing done. We'll cross the bridge on timetables."

If Tagovailoa can't play next weekend, Teddy Bridgewater would get the start at quarterback for the Dolphins.

We're wishing Tagovailoa all the best in his recovery.