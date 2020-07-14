Madden 21 ratings are starting to get released as the game’s release date draws closer. Based on the ratings, a team out of the AFC East is clearly the worst in the NFL.

EA Sports’ Madden NFL franchise is one of the biggest video game franchises in the industry. NFL fans look forward to the yearly release ahead of the upcoming season. Madden 21 will be released to the public later this summer on Aug. 25.

With just over a month until the game’s release, player and team ratings have started to make their way to social media over the past few days. Just four players received a “99” rating in the game this year, including QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Christian McCaffrey, DT Aaron Donald and CB Stephon Gilmore.

But it wasn’t sunshine and rainbows for all players and teams in Madden 21. The Miami Dolphins have the worst overall rating in the game, checking in at “76” overall with a “73” offense and “80” defense, per Total Pro Sports.

Saints No. 1 Dolphins No. 32https://t.co/HxA7soUh2z — TPS (@TotalProSports) July 14, 2020

The Dolphins don’t have much to look forward to in 2020. That is, of course, other than rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins’ offense should be fun this season, at the very least. But it’s unlikely the team wins more than three or four games.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints check in as the best team with an “85” overall rating in Madden 21. The NFC contender is followed by last season’s NFC Champion – the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers received an “84” overall rating by the popular video-game franchise.

EA Sports’ Madden 21 fans are looking forward to testing out the new edition of the game in just over a month. Which team will you be playing with once the game’s released?