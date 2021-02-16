The Deshaun Watson sweepstakes are in limbo at the moment, but that could change in a hurry as the 2021 NFL Draft approaches.

By all accounts, Watson wants out of Houston. So far, the Texans aren’t willing to budge. But after the organization released J.J. Watt last week, Watson is now aware the organization doesn’t have much leverage.

In the scenario the Texans finally give in and trade Watson, ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears has an ideal landing spot in mind: the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins weren’t too satisfied with Tua Tagovailoa‘s rookie season performance. Trading for Watson would replace Tagovailoa with an up-and-coming superstar.

Miami, meanwhile, would have to give up Tagovailoa and plenty of draft picks. But it’d be worth it to acquire the Houston quarterback.

These are the top five moves @mspears96 wants to see happen this offseason. 1. Deshaun to Miami

2. Dak signs with Dallas

3. Carson Wentz to the Colts

4. Jameis Winston to start for the Saints

5. J.J. Watt to the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/9TpwgHx4vl — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 16, 2021

Miami is rumored to be in the mix for Deshaun Watson, so Marcus Spears’ wish could potentially become a reality. But the Dolphins will have to beat out several other contenders all while persuading Houston to give Watson up in the first place.

Miami has the draft capital to make a blockbuster trade work. The Dolphins have the No. 3 and 18 picks in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. To acquire Watson, they’d probably have to give up both while shipping off Tagovailoa as well.

Right now, the Texans aren’t budging when it comes to a potential Watson trade. But that could change in a hurry as the draft approaches.