The San Francisco 49ers had more running back depth than they knew what to do with this year. They just shipped a very talented player to the Miami Dolphins for an additional pick in the 2020 NFL Draft: Matt Breida.

When healthy, Breida has proven to be a really explosive player. The 25-year old was an undrafted free agent after Georgia Southern in 2017. He made his mark with the 2019 NFC Champions.

In three years, Breida has rushed for 1,902 yards, averaging over 5 yards per carry in the last two seasons. He has struggled with some nagging injuries, but is very explosive when healthy. He has five 100 yard games over the last two seasons. His biggest issue has been nagging injuries keeping him off the field.

With Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert, and Jeff Wilson all also looking effective at the position, Breida was pretty expendable. The team should also get Jerick McKinnon, a former solid RB2 for the Vikings, back after he missed the 2019 season due to injury. The Miami Dolphins have a need at running back, so moving a fifth rounder for him seems like a strong move. Adam Schefter broke the news moments ago.

49ers are trading RB Matt Breida to Dolphins for fifth-round pick, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020

The Niners used that fifth-round pick to take West Virginia offensive tackle Colton McKivitz. He joins South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. It was the niners first pick since the first round.

The Dolphins absolutely could not run the ball last season. With 243 yards on the ground, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was the team’s leading rusher. They sent Kenyan Drake to Arizona during the year, where he broke out as one of the most impressive backs in the league last season season. They added Jordan Howard earlier in the offseason. He and Breida could be a solid pair.

Matt Breida should be a big piece in the rebuilding offense next season.

