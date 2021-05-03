Mel Kiper Names Team With The Best 2021 NFL Draft

Now that the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, it’s time to look back on the seven-round draft and grade the performances.

It’s a bit early for that, of course, considering we haven’t seen any of these players in an NFL game. Still, draft grades always come early – and are often wrong – but still fun to look at.

According to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., a team out of the AFC East had the best performance in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kiper Jr. gave his top NFL Draft grade to the Miami Dolphins. The AFC East franchise got some big help for its young quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins selected former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle at No. 6 overall. Miami then took offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg and tight end Hunter Long in the second and third rounds, respectively.

“Tagovailoa struggled as a rookie last season, but there should be no way he averages 6.3 yards per attempt again in 2021. The addition of No. 5 overall pick Jaylen Waddle (and free-agent signing Will Fuller V) means he now has multiple playmakers to run after the catch and to target on deep balls. Waddle was the fifth-ranked player on my board. Jaelan Phillips (18) is a silky-smooth edge rusher with the physical traits to average 10 sacks per season,” Kiper wrote.

The 2021 season will be a big one for Tagovailoa, who struggled at times as a rookie.

He should have the help he needs to succeed in 2021.