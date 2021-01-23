The Spun

Miami Dolphins Adding Former NFL QB To Coaching Staff

Miami Dolphins helmet sits on the turf.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Earlier: The Miami Dolphins are reportedly adding former NFL quarterback Charlie Frye to the team’s coaching staff for the 2021 season.

Frye is being hired as the quarterbacks coach with the Dolphins, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. He has served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Central Michigan during the last two seasons.

Prior to that, Frye was the wide receivers coach at Division II Ashland University in 2018 after filling the role of director of player development at the University of Florida in 2016-17.

Frye began his coaching career at Jones High School in Orlando in 2012.

A star at Akron and the MVP of the Senior Bowl in 2005, Frye was a third-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns that year.

He spent two-plus seasons in Cleveland, parts of two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and one year with the Oakland Raiders.

Frye finished his NFL career with 4,154 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Update: The Dolphins have made the Frye hire official.

Now all that remains to be seen is what starting quarterback will Frye be working with. Will it be Tua Tagovailoa in his second season, or will Miami swing a trade for Deshaun Watson?


