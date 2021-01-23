Miami Dolphins Adding Former NFL QB To Coaching Staff

Earlier: The Miami Dolphins are reportedly adding former NFL quarterback Charlie Frye to the team’s coaching staff for the 2021 season.

Frye is being hired as the quarterbacks coach with the Dolphins, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. He has served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Central Michigan during the last two seasons.

Prior to that, Frye was the wide receivers coach at Division II Ashland University in 2018 after filling the role of director of player development at the University of Florida in 2016-17.

Frye began his coaching career at Jones High School in Orlando in 2012.

Sources: The Miami Dolphins are hiring Central Michigan OC Charlie Frye as the quarterback coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 23, 2021

A star at Akron and the MVP of the Senior Bowl in 2005, Frye was a third-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns that year.

He spent two-plus seasons in Cleveland, parts of two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and one year with the Oakland Raiders.

Frye finished his NFL career with 4,154 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Update: The Dolphins have made the Frye hire official.

We have named Charlie Frye quarterbacks coach. We have parted ways with quarterbacks coach Robby Brown. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 23, 2021

Now all that remains to be seen is what starting quarterback will Frye be working with. Will it be Tua Tagovailoa in his second season, or will Miami swing a trade for Deshaun Watson?